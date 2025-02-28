PNN

New Delhi [India], February 28: EGI, a trailblazing player in the creative and technology sectors, has emerged as a trusted partner for global brands in gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and consumer engagement. Under the dynamic leadership of Anirudh Nagpal, Co-Founder and Director, the company continues to innovate and deliver results-driven campaigns that blend creativity, technology, and strategic partnerships.

Also Read | 'Dabba Cartel' Review: Shabana Azmi's 'Masterclass' Performance in Netflix's Crime Thriller Impresses Critics!.

The growing popularity of gamification solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and a growing number of SMEs utilizing cloud-based gamification solutions are the primary drivers propelling the market's expansion. The Gamification Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2024 to USD 69.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.00% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032). Additionally, the market size for Gamification was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2023.

EGI's collaboration with AMD has delivered exceptional growth in India's tech market, with AMD's laptop market share increasing from 2% in 2019 to 51% in 2021, and desktop market share growing from 40% in 2020 to 55% in 2021. These results highlight EGI's expertise in engaging diverse audiences through innovative campaigns.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Powerful Bomb Explodes During Friday Prayer at Seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (Watch Videos).

Spearheading AMD's engagement in the ecosystem. To deepen community engagement, EGI launched the Gaming Universe Program, sponsoring over 150 content creators with a collective reach of 80 million subscribers and amassing 60 million organic views within 90 days. Expanding AMD's footprint further, EGI organized college-level esports tournaments across 50 institutions, creating new avenues for youth engagement.

The launch of Play Sphere, a gaming podcast series combining gameplay with engaging conversations, cemented AMD's connection with the gaming community.EGI has been instrumental in enhancing Microsoft's impact within India's gaming and AI ecosystems.

In partnership with Microsoft, EGI launched the Windows Copilot Campaign, an ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing awareness, skills, and advocacy for Copilot in Windows 11 among university students across India. The program achieved staggering results, reflecting EGI's ability to deliver measurable impact:

Awareness GrowthPre-Program Awareness: 34% aware of Copilot in Windows 11Post-Program Awareness: 94% aware (600% growth)

Knowledge of CopilotPre-Program Skill Level: 10% highly skilledPost-Program Skill Level: 84% highly skilled (740% growth).

This campaign engaged a sample size of 2,500 students across universities, combining workshops, hands-on challenges, and reward-based learning to drive awareness and adoption of cutting-edge AI technology.

Pizza Hut partnered with EGI for its Flavour Fun Pizza @79 campaign, targeting college students and positioning itself as a strong competitor to entry-level offerings. The Your Mood, Your Pizza campaign, featuring AI-powered pizza recommendations based on customer moods, further highlighted EGI's expertise in integrating technology and creativity.

EGI's collaboration with Monster Energy led to the transformation of 35 gaming cafes into exclusive Monster Gaming Cafes, capturing market share in the growing gaming segment. For Samsung, EGI spotlighted premium TVs, monitors, and flagship phones, ensuring resonance with tech-savvy gaming audiences.

Anirudh Nagpal's visionary leadership continues to redefine the boundaries of brand campaigns. By seamlessly integrating strategy, creativity, and technology, he has positioned EGI as a leader in delivering measurable and impactful solutions.

Through groundbreaking initiatives across gaming, AI, and consumer sectors, EGI is setting new benchmarks in the industry, transforming audience engagement, and driving business growth.

Collaborating with major esports organizers like Upthrust eSports, Skyesports and AKEF, EGI played a pivotal role in events such as the Skyesports Grandslam, a landmark gaming tournament attended by India's President, Droupadi Murmu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)