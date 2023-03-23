New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/PNN): Kaman Devendra Bhattacharya - On behalf of Tehreek Aman-e-Hind Samiti, on the historic occasion of India presiding over the G20 Summit, a program 'Ek Sham Bharat ko Vishwa Guru Banane ke Naam' was recently organized.

Tehreek Aman-e-Hind Committee President Amin Pathan said that in the year 2023, India is getting a historic opportunity to preside over the meeting of the G-20 group. Under this, the program 'Ek Sham Bharat ko Vishwa Guru Banane ke Naam' (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) was completed under the contribution of the Muslim society to move forward on the path of making India a world guru under social participation. Religious leaders, Muslim scholars and youth of all religions participated in this programme.

Amin Pathan told that in this program organized at Birla Auditorium Statue Circle Jaipur, Anjuman Syed Jadgaan Ajmer Dargah Sharif's Sadar Janab Syed Ghulam Kibaria, Sri Hari Kripa Peethadhishwar Sri Sri 1008 Swami Chaitanya Puri Maharaj, Indraprastha Peethadhishwar Swami Ajay Yogi Maharaj, Sajjadanshin Ajmer Dargah Sharif Syed Naseeruddin, former Sadar Syed Mobin Sarkar of Anjuman Syed Jadgaan Ajmer Sharif, Dr. Yogi Dushyant Vyas from Ujjain Mahakaleshwar, Sardar Ajay Pal and many eminent persons participated in the program.

President of the organization Amin Pathan told that keeping in mind the objective of the program, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, while presiding over the summit of the G20 group, India has set the objective of one earth, one family, one future. The program was organized keeping in mind how India can be taken forward on the path of making India a world guru under the social participation of the Muslim society and how the Muslim society can contribute more and more in the progress of the country.

