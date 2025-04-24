VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 24: Elearnmarkets, a leading financial education platform in India, has introduced the Infinity Plan, a new annual subscription designed to provide unlimited access to its growing library of stock market courses and webinars.

At a time when retail participation in the markets is at an all-time high, Elearnmarkets aims to bridge the knowledge gap with structured, expert-led content that caters to both beginners and seasoned market participants. The Infinity Plan includes access to over 25 curated courses and 300+ webinars, making it one of the most comprehensive self-paced financial learning offerings in the country.

Currently available at a launch price of Rs4,999 (regularly Rs9,999 per year), the subscription gives users access to:

* 25+ Foundational Courses on topics such as stock market basics, technical analysis, and derivatives

* 300+ Webinars, both live and on-demand, hosted by market professionals

* Lifetime access to selected sessions for future reference

* Monthly additions of new content to keep pace with changing market trends

The courses are primarily video-based, and each comes with certification upon completion. Webinars, both live and recorded, are hosted by industry experts, with six new sessions being added every month. Learners also receive lifetime access to selected sessions, allowing them to revisit topics at their own pace.

The Infinity Plan is also included at no extra cost with StockEdge Club, a premium offering from StockEdge that combines advanced analytics with exclusive features. This integration gives users access to both powerful market tools and structured learning under one membership.

According to Vivek Bajaj, Co-Founder of Elearnmarkets, "The Infinity Plan is designed to empower anyone who wants to navigate the financial markets with clarity and confidence, offering years of insights bundled into one accessible, affordable format. This comes at a time when India's market participation has undergone a dramatic transformation, with demat accounts crossing the 150 million mark, a significant share of which are held by first-time investors from Tier II and III cities. While digital platforms and brokerages have made access to markets easier, the gap in foundational knowledge persists."

As financial literacy becomes increasingly critical in a volatile economic landscape, initiatives like these reflect a growing shift toward democratizing access to quality market education.

For further information, visit www.elearnmarkets.com/infinity

For media enquiries, please email at info@elearnmarkets.com

