Faridabad (Haryana) [India] June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Having carved a distinct niche for itself in a short span of time, EV vehicles Retailing Pioneer and India's Largest EV Super Store Chain Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd. has set a new benchmark in taking the EV revolution to the next level. It has launched India's First-ever Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence (COE) "Skill Next" at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad. This was disclosed by Amit Das, Founder and CEO, Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd. The move comes in the wake of the strong need to hone skills of students and adapt to the EV Revolution that is unfolding before the world.

Incepted with a single-minded objective, Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence (COE) is aimed to educate, engage and elevate students to be future-ready in a changed EV environment.

This Certification and Curriculum-based Experiential Program at the Centre will cater to the much-needed skills amongst students for the ever-growing futuristic segment of electric vehicles. It will provide tremendous professional and academic opportunities in the coming years. Most importantly, this Program will strengthen India's EV Vision.

Electric One's "Skill Next" is strategically backed by 20 plus Indian OEMs and supported by German Research Institutes and Innovation Centers. Enjoying the first-mover advantage, this is first-of-its-kind in the Indian education ecosystem and will immensely foster Industry's deeper understanding between Industry and Academia.

The program will offer a gamut of things viz. Certification, Curriculum-based credits, Live Projects, Startup opportunities and funding along with great career and higher education opportunities.

Elaborating on this collaboration Amit Das, Founder and CEO, Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd. stated, "We are delighted to collaborate and set up India's first-ever COE at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. With EV enhancing careers and tech-innovation capabilities of India's talent for a better future of everyone is Electric One's mission as the EV industry's pioneering cheerleader. Students represent the future of society and nurturing bright technical minds with the latest EV technologies & growth opportunities in an experiential manner is indeed the need of the hour today. Electric Vehicle Technology, Testing and Homologation, localizations and optimisation and Effecting distribution and retailing are amongst top-ranked growth superstar segments in terms of career and education."

He further stated, "Being sustainability champions and benefiting from a growth sector is indeed a smart career option that needs to be promoted by others to expand the reach of this WoW confluence of exciting opportunities, technologies & business approaches."

Adding further Dhiraj Tripathi, Co-founder and COO of Electric One said, "It's a momentous occasion for us as Electric One and Manav Rachna University have jointly conceptualised and inaugurated this first-of-its-kind "Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence - Skill Next" within Manav Rachna campus."

"As per a recent report by ADL Consulting, the Indian EV industry will cross-sales of 10 million units by 2030. Nearly 1 in every 10 EV's sold worldwide by 2030 will be sold in India. The current Technology of IC engines will become obsolete in the next few years as the Government is playing a key role in pushing E-Mobility transformation through its flagship FAME policy. That's the EV imperative. In the Auto Industry, it's a 'once-in-a-century' disruption.

With the increasing penetration of EV vehicles, the need and demand for EV Engineers will increase multifold. In view of this, the Electric One Skill Next program is a pioneering initiative which is aimed at bridging the skill gap with regard to emerging mobility technologies and related job opportunities which are getting created."

Elaborating further Dr Prashant Bhalla (Chancellor) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, stated, "We are excited to partner with Electric One to launch this venture. As one of the foremost valued-based higher education pioneers, we strive to strengthen our students' experiential wisdom in the latest disruptive technologies and methodologies to transform bright minds into nation builders & social role models."

"Retailing EV vehicles and professional education are amongst the top-ranked growth segments where the sun is on an evergreen fast ascendant. This convergence of the finest tech breakthroughs, global quality experiential education & exciting retailing innovations represents a truly exciting career opportunity for students who aspire to do well for themselves as well as society."

With well-acclaimed Electric One Mobility & Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies leading the way in promoting this unique experience of technologies, smart sustainability and responsible-experiential education, new benchmarks of excellence are being created to empower other players to contribute & expand the reach of this confluence.

Incepted in August 2020, Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd. is "India's Largest EV Super Store chain" backed by seasoned Founding team from India and Germany. It is a platform for sales and distribution of electric two and three-wheelers. The company has on board leading OEM brands and battery supplies and aims to provide pocket-friendly mobility solutions and a Zero pollution mission. Enabling customer experience with technology and VR are some of the key future areas to focus upon. Enjoying a strong presence of 82 Retail Stores, it is on an impressive growth trajectory and is aiming to set up 250 Retail Stores in the current fiscal.

For more information, please visit: electric-one.com.

