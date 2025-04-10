SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: Halewood Labs, one of India's leading pharmaceutical and wellness companies, has officially announced its association with the Outsiders Film Festival-a dynamic platform celebrating creative voices, bold storytelling, and cultural diversity. The partnership reflects Halewood's ongoing commitment to supporting innovation, authenticity, and human resilience-values that closely align with the ethos of the festival.

As part of this collaboration, Halewood Labs' flagship product, Electrorush, will serve as the strategic hydration partner for the festival. Electrorush, an advanced hydration formula trusted by millions, will play a vital role in sustaining the energy and well-being of performers, creators, crew members, and audiences throughout the festival's run. Designed to tackle heat and fatigue, it is set to empower all participants through intense days of performance, creativity, and purpose.

"At Halewood Labs, we believe that great art moves the world, and great health sustains it," the company stated, underscoring the shared mission of wellness and cultural advancement.

The Outsiders Film Festival has been gaining widespread attention for its commitment to inclusivity and fresh perspectives. By championing underrepresented voices and introducing new ways of selecting films and assembling juries, the festival offers a transformative experience in the Indian cinema landscape.

Festival Director Tarun Agarwal emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, "We wish to thank our celebs, partners, and team who understand the importance of the subject and the need to look for a solution-based approach to the topic of nepotism."

Celebrated author Nandita Puri, wife of the late actor Om Puri and a passionate supporter of the festival, added: "This whole idea of the Outsiders Film Festival is not only unique but also in keeping with the spirit of late Om Puri--to encourage and showcase young and deserving talent."

Industry stalwarts have confirmed their attendance, and the event is poised to deliver an inclusive celebration of film talent, welcoming both insiders and emerging voices. The festival is set to take place on April 11 at Aram Nagar, a vibrant creative hub often referred to as the "laboratory of Bollywood."

