ELITE Most Influential Indians Gala: Honoring 50 Trailblazers at the First Indian Event at the Iconic Statue of Liberty

PNN

New York City [US], November 30: In a historic moment that resonated with pride, ELITE Magazine hosted the first- ever Indian event at the Statue of Liberty on the evening of November 19th, marking a significant occasion that brought together some of the most influential Indians across various fields.

Also Read | Silent Night Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Joel Kinnaman and Kid Cudi’s Movie!.

Among the distinguished honorees were luminaries such as spiritual leader Gaur Gopal Das, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, renowned chef Vikas Khanna, Shivika Goenka of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, actor Jacqueline Fernandez, aviation entrepreneur Kanika Tekriwal, Raghu Sundaram - Dean Of NYU, Druv Galgotia of Galgotia University, MasterChef Australia's Sara Todd, singer Rashmeet Kaur, global Netflix celebrity Seema Taparia, and e-commerce visionary Vishesh Khurana of Shiprocket, among others. Notable actress Elli Avram graced the evening, adding glamour to the star powered event.

Puraskar Thadani, Editor and Publisher of ELITE Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm, calling it a "historic moment" that followed last year's groundbreaking event on top of the London Bridge.

Also Read | Henry Kissinger Dies at 100: USA’s Infamous Diplomat Has a ‘Cameo’ in Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur – Here’s How! (SPOILER ALERT).

Sponsors played a crucial role in making the event a grand success. ELITE Magazine expressed heartfelt thanks to Group 108, a prominent real estate conglomerate from North India, and Nirdarshana Gowani of KAMALA TRUST, one of India's leading philanthropic foundations.

ELITE Magazine anticipates that this event will be remembered as a landmark in recognizing and honoring the achievements of influential Indians, further solidifying the magazine's commitment to showcasing excellence on a global stage.

ELITE Magazine is the biggest luxury magazine in India, serving the creme de la creme. With a focus on celebrating success, innovation, and leadership, ELITE Magazine continues to be a beacon of inspiration for its readers. The magazine has previously hosted events at iconic global landmarks, including Inside the Eiffel Tower, the Burj Khalifa, Burj-Al-Arab, The Marina Bay Sands, and on top of the London Bridge.

Group 108

Group 108 is a major player in commercial real estate, contributing to Delhi NCR's landscape. With projects like Grandthum and ONE FNG, they showcase a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the real estate sector.

Kamala Foundation

Kamala Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to making a positive impact on society through various charitable initiatives. Nirdarshana Gowani, the founder of Kamala Foundation, is a key figure in promoting social welfare and community development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)