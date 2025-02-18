Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Elon Musk owned Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has officially begun its hiring process in India, marking a significant step towards its long-anticipated entry into the domestic market.

On Monday, the electric vehicle (EV) giant posted a job listing on LinkedIn for the position of Consumer Engagement Manager in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The role is a full-time, on-site position, indicating Tesla's commitment to building a direct presence in the country.

Also Read | Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan; PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu Present (Watch Video).

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4155877322/

Tesla's latest hiring activity aligns with its broader strategy to expand in India. The company has recently posted a total of 13 job openings, covering both customer-facing and operational roles.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This development follows a crucial meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 in Washington DC.

The discussions between the two centered on strengthening India-US collaboration in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. The two also explored emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and governance--areas that align with Tesla's vision for India.

Tesla, a global leader in electric mobility and renewable energy, has had a limited presence in India but has been considering an expansion for years.

With the latest job postings, the company is taking concrete steps to establish itself in the world's third-largest automobile market.

Industry experts believe Tesla's hiring push could be a precursor to the company setting up sales and service operations, and eventually manufacturing in India.

The move aligns with the Indian government's push for electric vehicle adoption and local manufacturing, supported by incentives under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

While Tesla has not provided an official timeline for its India launch, its active hiring suggests that preparations are in full swing.

In December, Musk revealed that Starlink's satellite internet services were non-operational in India following the confiscation of two of the company's devices by authorities--one from an area affected by armed conflict and the other from a region linked to drug smuggling.

Additionally, Musk has been advocating for a reduction in tariffs on Tesla's electric vehicles. He expressed willingness to export Tesla's affordable EV models to India, contingent on the country lowering its import duties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)