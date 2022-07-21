Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, reported results today for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Vikaash Khdloya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, "We are delighted that the first quarter of FY2023 is off to a solid start with a record 1.8 msf of total leasing. We are witnessing expansion across tech occupiers and global captives in India, with Bangalore continuing to lead India's office demand revival. We continue to invest for growth and the 550k sf pre-commitment at Embassy TechVillage underscores our strategy of accelerating the development of our 4.6 msf ongoing projects. Our conservative balance sheet, with a significant portion of debt locked in at fixed rates, positions us well to finance future growth."

Business Highlights

- Leased 1.8 million square feet ('msf') across 25 deals, including 550k sf pre-commitment from JP Morgan at Embassy TechVillage ('ETV')- Added 15 new high-growth occupiers in sectors like cloud, cybersecurity, renewables, and healthcare tech; increased customer base to 214 blue-chip occupiers- Achieved 16 per cent positive leasing spreads on 1.3 msf and 15 per cent rent escalations on 1.9 msf

Financial Highlights

- Grew Net Operating Income by 9 per cent YoY to Rs6,773 million, with operating margin of 82 per cent- Maintained a strong balance sheet with low leverage of 27 per cent, over Rs108 billion debt headroom to finance future growth- Locked in an additional 19 per cent debt at the fixed interest rate for FY2023, 64 per cent of debt already at the fixed interest rate for 3 years

Growth Highlights

- Accelerated development activity on 4.6 msf ongoing office projects, including 1.9 msf at ETV- Ramped-up construction of 518 key Hilton Hotels at ETV, on the back of the successful launch of 619 key Hilton Hotels at Embassy Manyata- Evaluating Right of First Offer ('ROFO') invitation for 5 msf Embassy Splendid TechZone, Chennai from Embassy Sponsor; of this 1.4 msf is completed, and 1.6 msf is currently under development

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited ('EOPMSPL'), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held earlier today, declared a distribution of Rs5,052 million or Rs5.33 per unit for Q1 FY2023. The record date for the Q1 FY2023 distribution is July 29, 2022 and the distribution will be paid on or before August 5, 2022. Investor Materials and Quarterly Investor Call Details Embassy REIT has released a package of information on the quarterly results and performance, that includes (i) reviewed condensed consolidated and reviewed condensed standalone financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, (ii) an earnings presentation covering Q1 FY2023 results, and (iii) supplemental operating and financial data book that is in-line with leading reporting practices across global REITs. All these materials are available in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.

Embassy REIT will host a conference call on July 21, 2022, at 17:30 hours Indian Standard Time to discuss the Q1 FY2023 results. A replay of the call will be available in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.

