Business News | Emerging Indian Changemakers and Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2026

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New Delhi [India], June 5: From bestselling authors and education innovators to wellness entrepreneurs, real estate marketers, and social impact leaders, a new wave of Indian professionals is redefining success across industries in 2026. Their journeys reflect a blend of innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity, and community engagement, demonstrating how individuals from diverse sectors are creating meaningful change while contributing to India's growing influence in business, education, technology, culture, and social development. Here is a look at ten notable personalities and organizations whose work is shaping conversations and inspiring progress across the country.

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1. Suhail Mathur: Author, Literary Agent, and Storytelling Visionary

Suhail Mathur is an award-winning and bestselling author of the historical-mythological fiction The Bhairav Putras and the mythological fantasy The Hunt for Rama's Bow. A TEDx speaker and one of India's leading literary agents, he runs The Book Bakers, through which he has successfully sold more than 1,600 books.

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An alumnus of Delhi Public School, Noida, and National Law University, Delhi, Suhail is a regular at literary festivals and serves as the Festival Director of The Book Bakers Online Literature Festival, one of the largest and longest-running online literature festivals. He has also worked as an English cricket commentator for Star Sports and Airtel's mobile app.

Recognized among the "Top 51 Indian Writers to Follow" by EBooks India, Suhail has been referred to as "India's JK Rowling" by Enewsroom.com and "India's Rick Riordan" by ED Times. He has facilitated several book-to-screen deals and worked with actors, cricketers, bestselling authors, and creators across web series, television shows, and animated projects.

With nearly six years of experience in a leading General Entertainment Channel, where he handled new show development and the acquisition of international animation and Indian live-action content, Suhail Mathur continues to make a significant impact on India's literary and entertainment ecosystem.

2. Jasmine Ahluwalia: Shaping the Future of Design and Vastu Education Through ASDAV

Jasmine Ahluwalia is the Founder and CEO of the Asian School of Design & Applied Vastu (ASDAV), one of the leading institutes offering professional courses and certification programs in Architecture, Interior Design, and Applied Vastu. A licensed architect, interior designer, and global Vastu consultant, she is a graduate of Scuola Master F.lli Pesenti at Politecnico di Milano and has gained valuable international exposure through advanced education and global design projects.

Driven by a vision to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world practice, Jasmine built ASDAV into a respected learning platform for aspiring architects, interior designers, and Vastu professionals. Students are trained not only in theory and practical knowledge but also in understanding client priorities, budget and space constraints, functionality, Vastu integration, and adapting designs based on client feedback. The institute is supported by a faculty network of more than 20 trainers from organizations such as CEPT University, the National Institute of Design, Ramboll, Tata, IIT, and other established institutions and companies.

Under her leadership, ASDAV has trained more than 2,000 students and professionals from across India and international markets including Dubai, London, and New York. Many graduates have reported substantial career growth, with some achieving salary increases of up to 350%, reinforcing Jasmine's commitment to practical education and industry relevance.

3. Aditya Sumbria: Building Pahadi Amrut into a Trusted Himalayan Wellness Brand

Aditya Sumbria is the Founder and CEO of Pahadi Amrut, one of India's leading D2C brands for authentic Himalayan products. Under his leadership, the company has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality Himalayan Shilajit, honey, mushrooms, dry fruits, kesar, and other natural products to customers across India, the UK, the USA, and several international markets.

A mechanical engineer by education and an entrepreneur by passion, Aditya's journey is deeply rooted in the Himalayan region. Inspired by his family's commitment to nature, conservation, and sustainable development, he recognized the growing demand for natural wellness products while also identifying issues of inconsistent quality and limited transparency in the market. With the support of local farmers, a dedicated team, and experts such as traditional Shilajit specialist Mr. Manohar Lal, he built Pahadi Amrut with a focus on authenticity, quality control, and direct sourcing from the Himalayas.

Today, the company continues to create meaningful opportunities for local communities while bringing genuine Himalayan products to consumers worldwide.

4. Kanhiya Lal Kalal: Driving Real Estate Growth Through Performance Marketing

Kanhiya Lal Kalal is an experienced real estate performance marketer with deep expertise in PPC advertising and digital marketing. Born and raised near Udaipur, Rajasthan, he entered the field after graduation and found his passion in creating data-driven campaigns for the real estate sector.

Over the years, he has managed end-to-end marketing campaigns for real estate developers, channel partners, and property consultants, specializing in audience targeting, lead generation, conversion optimization, and performance analysis. Currently serving as the Chief Operations Officer at Propstory, one of Bengaluru's leading real estate marketing agencies, he plays a key role in driving operational excellence and business growth.

Having managed advertising campaigns worth more than $5 million and worked across over ten industries before focusing on real estate, Kanhiya Lal has developed a broad understanding of consumer behavior and digital growth. As one of India's emerging startup visionaries and marketing leaders in 2026, he continues to help businesses achieve measurable results through innovation and a performance-driven approach.

5. Chitrangad Kumar and the Journey of WPAI and JCM

Chitrangad Kumar is a well-known name in the field of photography and photographic exhibitions in India. Through his leadership and international collaborations, he has made significant contributions to promoting photography. He is associated with the Wildlife Photography Association of India (WPAI) and JCM Photographic Society (JCM), two organizations that have created valuable opportunities for photographers worldwide.

WPAI was established to encourage wildlife, nature, and creative photography while providing an international platform for photographers to showcase their talent. Under Chitrangad Kumar's leadership, the organization has gained recognition from major photographic bodies and continues to organize international salons, circuits, exhibitions, and newsletters. JCM Photographic Society has also played an important role in promoting photography through prestigious exhibitions and events, helping photographers gain exposure and connect with the global photography community.

Apart from organizing events, Chitrangad Kumar has actively supported photography clubs and young photographers across India. His continued efforts through WPAI and JCM have strengthened India's presence in the international photography landscape and inspired countless photographers to pursue their passion with creativity and professionalism.

6. Tiska Pageants 2026 Celebrates the Success and Aspirations of Women Across India

Tiska Pageants, presented by Forever India Events, successfully concluded its fifth season at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi, from May 28 to May 31, bringing together talented and inspiring women from across the country. The prestigious platform continued its mission of empowering women by providing opportunities to showcase their confidence, talent, personality, and achievements on a national stage.

The grand event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by Rajesh Nama Bansiwala, Founder of Bansiwala Sweets, DIG Vijay Deshwal, Prashaant Chaudhary, and Sanjay Berry, Founder of Forever India Events. Actor Sachin Khurana hosted the event, while actress Mugdha Godse graced the occasion as the celebrity judge. Bansiwala Sweets served as the official sweetness partner, Metro Hospital as the health partner, Metro University as the education partner, and Lakme Academy managed the makeup partnership.

The event was spearheaded by Sanjay Berry, Srishti Sehgal, Prashaant Chaudhary, Dr. Shruti Sawalakhe, Deepti Irsale, Pratiksha Dixit, Deepshika Chaudhry, and Maneesh Agarwal, whose collective efforts contributed to the successful execution of the pageant.

In the Miss India category, Mahi Malik was crowned Tiska Miss India 2026 winner, while Anushka Anil Raut and Ayushi Lade secured the positions of First Runner-Up and Second Runner-Up, respectively. In the Mrs Gold category, Ashmita Ray from Kolkata emerged as the winner, followed by Kavya from Kerala and Shadol from Madhya Pradesh as First and Second Runner-Up. In the Mrs Classic category, Judy Samuel from Haryana won the title, while Seema Agarwal and Paakhi Sinha secured the First and Second Runner-Up positions.

More than just a beauty pageant, Tiska Pageants serves as a platform dedicated to celebrating the achievements, aspirations, and success stories of women from diverse backgrounds. Through its national platform, the organization continues to encourage women to embrace their potential, build confidence, and pursue their dreams.

For more information and registrations, visit:www.tiskapageants.com

7. Laghu Udyog Bharati Mathura District President Ankit Bansal Meets Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav

Ankit Bansal, District President of Laghu Udyog Bharati Mathura, recently met with Mohan Yadav in New Delhi to discuss key issues concerning the MSME sector and industrial development.

During the meeting, Bansal highlighted the vital role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving economic growth, generating employment, and strengthening India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. He also shared insights on industry challenges and discussed opportunities to promote investment, skill development, and a more business-friendly environment for entrepreneurs.

Dr. Yadav emphasized the importance of the MSME sector as a backbone of the Indian economy and outlined the government's ongoing efforts to support industrial growth, encourage investment, and enhance opportunities for businesses across the country. He reaffirmed his commitment to fostering policies that empower entrepreneurs and accelerate economic development.

On the occasion, Bansal extended a cordial invitation to the Chief Minister to visit Mathura. He noted that the city, renowned for its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, is also emerging as an important center for trade and industry. Dr. Yadav expressed his appreciation for the invitation and conveyed his willingness to visit Mathura at a suitable opportunity.

Laghu Udyog Bharati Mathura described the interaction as a constructive and encouraging step toward strengthening dialogue between policymakers and industry stakeholders, with the potential to further support the growth of the MSME sector.

8.Arif Fatima Rihana Foundation Organises Eye Care Camp at Vridh Ashram

Demonstrating its commitment to social welfare and elderly care, the Arif Fatima Rihana Foundation organized a special eye care camp at a residential Vridh Ashram. The initiative aimed to provide eye check-ups, raise awareness about vision health, and ensure better healthcare support for senior citizens.

The camp witnessed active participation from the residents of the old age home, many of whom benefited from preliminary eye examinations and consultations. Foundation members interacted with the elderly, listened to their concerns, and encouraged them to prioritize regular health check-ups. Speaking on the occasion, National President Rahul Khan emphasized the importance of caring for senior citizens and ensuring timely medical attention.

National Vice President Bilal Ahmad, Uttar Pradesh President Sahil Chaudhary, and members Aqib Bilal and Manoj Sagar were also present during the programme. The residents appreciated the initiative and expressed gratitude for the support provided. The foundation reiterated its commitment to continuing humanitarian and community welfare programmes aimed at improving the quality of life for those in need.

9.Shivgan Infratech Emerges as a Trusted Name for Dholera Smart City Investments

Shivgan Infratech, a trusted name in Dholera real estate since 2015, continues to provide investors with access to strategically located land opportunities in Dholera Smart City, India's first planned greenfield smart city. The company offers prime residential plots situated near key landmarks, including the Airport Diamond Circle, Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, and the Dholera SIR Boundary, ensuring strong connectivity and long-term investment potential.

With large-scale infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and rising investor interest, Dholera is emerging as one of India's most promising real estate destinations. Enhanced road connectivity, industrial zones, and smart urban infrastructure are creating a favorable environment for future growth, attracting investors from across the country seeking strategically located land parcels.

As Dholera transforms into a major economic and industrial hub, demand for premium plots continues to increase. Through transparent documentation, professional customer support, and expert guidance, Shivgan Infratech aims to make smart city investments more accessible while providing comprehensive information about available projects and locations.

Website:https://www.dholeraprime.com

10.99 Business Club: Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Strategic Networking

Founded on April 1, 2026, 99 Business Club is emerging as a dynamic networking platform that connects entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and professionals through meaningful collaborations and growth opportunities. Through business meetings, office visits, leadership interactions, conclaves, and networking events, the club is creating a strong ecosystem for business expansion and partnerships.

The platform was founded by entrepreneur and investor Ramesh Mariyappan, the force behind ventures such as Proptension India Pvt. Ltd., HI BROKER, and 99CRM. The leadership team includes Ram Shankar as President, Manoj Manicketh as Board Advisor, Ravichandran as Secretary, and William as Treasurer, while the women leadership team comprising Menaka Ramesh, Amita Mohan, and Sheela actively promotes women entrepreneurship and community engagement.

Technology and digital initiatives are led by Sandy Edison, with support from team members Sampath, Sri Ram Murthy, and Madhu Sharma. With more than 500 active members and international collaborations with organizations such as IBN London and Million Dollar networking communities, 99 Business Club is steadily establishing itself as a powerful platform for business networking, collaboration, and global growth opportunities.

Website: https://99business.club/join.php

11. The Salon Owner Who Used to Hire Through WhatsApp. Then the Algorithm Did It for Him.

For decades, hiring in India's salon industry depended on WhatsApp groups, agents, and word-of-mouth referrals. As the country's $11.6 billion beauty and wellness sector expanded rapidly across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, these informal methods struggled to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals.

After spending three years studying the hiring challenges faced by more than 4,000 salons across over 250 cities, Stylelink developed an AI-powered employment infrastructure tailored specifically to the beauty industry. The platform focuses on qualification matching, salary transparency, and profile verification, enabling salon owners to hire more efficiently.

Today, Stylelink connects more than 2.5 lakh verified professionals with salons across India. Its AI-driven system ranks candidates based on skills, experience, and location, significantly reducing hiring timelines. By replacing fragmented networks with data-driven recruitment, Stylelink is transforming India's beauty workforce and allowing salon owners to focus more on serving customers and growing their businesses.

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