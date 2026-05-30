Business News | Empower India Delivers Strong FY26 Performance with Rs 15,336 Lakhs Revenue from Operations, Registering Robust 24% Y-o-Y Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Empower India Limited today announced its Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and the fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY26), reporting strong growth across revenue, profitability, and operational performance.

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The company delivered a strong financial performance during FY26, with consolidated Revenue from Operations increasing to ₹15,336.70 Lakhs, registering a robust 24% Year-on-Year growth. Backed by improving operational scale, stronger execution capabilities, and expansion across core business activities, the company continued to strengthen its overall financial position during the year.

On a consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations increased to ₹15,336.70 Lakhs during FY26 from

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₹12,353.6 Lakhs in FY25, registering a healthy 24% Year-on-Year growth. Consolidated Total Income for FY26 stood at ₹17,013.80 Lakhs as compared to ₹12,946.70 Lakhs reported during the previous financial year, reflecting a strong 31% Year-on-Year increase.

The company reported consolidated Net Profit of ₹1,801.17 Lakhs during FY26 as compared to ₹521.83 Lakhs in FY25, registering an exceptional 245% Year-on-Year growth. The significant improvement in profitability reflects strengthening operational performance, improved business execution, and enhanced earnings performance, with FY26 EPS rising to ₹0.155 per share from ₹0.045 per share in FY25.

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, consolidated Revenue from Operations stood at ₹4,430.33 Lakhs as compared to ₹1,609.20 Lakhs during Q4 FY25, registering a strong 175% Year- on-Year growth. Q4 FY26 Total Income increased to ₹5,850.46 Lakhs from ₹2,119.80 Lakhs reported during the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a healthy 176% Year-on- Year increase.

The company reported Consolidated Net Profit of ₹1,394.35 Lakhs during Q4 FY26 as compared to a net loss of ₹9.16 Lakhs during Q4 FY25, demonstrating a significant turnaround in quarterly profitability.

On a sequential Quarter-on-Quarter basis, Empower India Limited continued to demonstrate strong operational momentum during Q4 FY26. Consolidated Revenue from Operations for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹4,430.33 Lakhs as compared to ₹4,781.25 Lakhs reported during Q3 FY26. Consolidated Total Income increased to ₹5,850.46 Lakhs during Q4 FY26 from ₹4,851.38 Lakhs in Q3 FY26, reflecting a healthy 21% Q-o-Q growth.

The company reported Consolidated Net Profit of ₹1,394.35 Lakhs during Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹107.16 Lakhs reported during Q3 FY26, registering a sharp 1201% Quarter-on-Quarter growth. The significant improvement in profitability highlights strengthening operational efficiencies, improved business execution, and enhanced overall financial performance during the quarter.

Building on its current momentum, Empower India Limited intends to continue focusing on strengthening its operational capabilities, expanding business opportunities across core verticals, and improving long-term scalability. The company believes increasing economic activity, digital transformation, and evolving financial market opportunities are expected to support future growth momentum. Backed by improving financial performance and disciplined execution, the company remains focused on building sustainable long-term stakeholder value.

About Empower India Limited (EIL)

Empower India Limited (EIL) is a Mumbai-based technology company spanning operations in diverse business verticals and geographies. EIL has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, having sizeable business in Data Centre Infrastructure Management services, Cloud Computing, Information Technology Products, and IT-enabled services. EIL provides end-to-end solutions to its clients and has been instrumental in helping clients leverage its IT infrastructure at an optimum level, improving efficiency, and saving on IT spends.

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