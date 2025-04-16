India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 16: In a saturated personal care market often dominated by products catering to either toddlers or adults, two women entrepreneurs--Sonam Daruka and Shweta Sinha--are rewriting the narrative with TIVA, India's first skincare brand created exclusively for girls aged 8 to 12.

Co-founded by Sonam Daruka, a serial entrepreneur and mother of a 7-year-old, and Shweta Sinha, an analytics leader and mother to an 8-year-old, TIVA is more than just a business venture. It is a purpose-led brand born out of a personal insight and a deep understanding of an underserved yet critical age group--pre-teen girls.

"We grew up in a time when skincare meant sharing the same soap with everyone in the family. But today's girls are evolving faster--they're curious, expressive, and ready for self-care. Yet, the market has very little that speaks directly to them," says Sonam.

The Genesis of TIVA

The inspiration for TIVA came from their shared experiences as mothers and professionals. While navigating the parenting journey, Sonam and Shweta noticed a recurring gap: a lack of safe, age-appropriate personal care products tailored for young girls transitioning from childhood to adolescence. Existing brands were either too babyish or too mature, leaving tweens overlooked in a booming Rs8000+ crore personal care market.

TIVA as a Brand with a Mission

Launched with a vision to empower young girls through self-care, TIVA is designed to be gentle, fun, and empowering. The brand focuses on dermatologist-tested, chemical-free formulations made specifically for tween skin, combining natural ingredients with vibrant packaging and affirming messages.

For girls, TIVA offers ownership and identity in their self-care routines--products that feel made just for them. For parents, especially mothers, it offers trust and safety--products they can confidently introduce to their daughters.

Creating a Community, Not Just a Product Line

What distinguishes TIVA is not just the innovation in its products but the community it is building. With initiatives like TIVA TV, the brand offers a digital platform for girls to explore self-expression and creativity. This thoughtful approach is resonating with a growing tribe of modern Indian parents who are mindful of not just what their children use, but why.

"TIVA is a celebration of every girl's journey--her confidence, her curiosity, and her dreams," adds Shweta.

Market Opportunity & Brand DifferentiationAs India's Gen Alpha cohort continues to expand, so does the demand for products tailored to their unique lifestyles. TIVA is strategically positioned at the intersection of wellness, identity, and social good. Its first-mover advantage in the tween personal care category gives it a competitive edge in a market ripe for disruption.

Availability & Outreach

TIVA products are currently available via Amazon India, the brand's official website, and its fast-growing Instagram community. The brand is also actively engaging customers through storytelling and influencer collaborations.

Ways to reach TIVA

care@thetiva.com

www.thetiva.com

Instagram: @tiva.girls

Facebook

