Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Working Mother Research Institute (WMRI), in partnership with the Avtar Group, India's leading diversity advocate and workplace inclusion authority, has awarded Encore's India-based operations, through its subsidiary, Midland Credit Management (MCM), two awards honoring diversity and inclusion at the workplace.

"At MCM, we take tremendous pride in being an equal opportunity employer and we celebrate diversity in all its aspects and drive inclusion in all our practices," said Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of Midland Credit Management in India. "Our goal is to be a workplace where employees can be themselves and discover their full potential. Being chosen as a Working Mother & Avtar "100 Best Companies for Women in India" for three years in a row and winning the "Champions of Inclusion" award in the second annual edition of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) tell us that we are headed in the right direction."

Both awards were announced this week from an array of 321 organizations that participated. Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), which is also India's largest inclusion index, extends the canvas to acknowledge organizational practices and programs for inclusion of a workforce diverse in gender, generation, abilities, sexual orientation and region.

"The half-decade long journey of Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI), which took us through the deepest alleys of corporate diversity statistics, has indeed been a revelation. From seeing substantial increase in women's representation to companies increasing their intent towards reshaping their workplace to be gender-inclusive, the study has evolved into a handbook of impactful diversity and inclusion strategies. It is heartening to see the efforts of BCWI helping companies unlock an array of potential and growth by enabling their women's workforce consciously," said Saundarya Rajesh, Founder - President, Avtar.

"It is also laudable that these companies are increasingly invested in creating a culture of inclusion and allyship. As per the data from the 2020 Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), 33 per cent of investments toward diversity & inclusion in organizations is for D&I learning," explained Dr Rajesh.

"Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies in India by shining a spotlight on the progress women have made in the workforce. We are also excited to reveal the results from our second annual Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) in partnership with Avtar. We applaud these organizations' diversity and inclusion efforts. These trailblazing organizations are paving their way for a more inclusive future," said Subha Barry, President of Working Mother Media.

