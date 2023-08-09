GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 9: Enook Motors Private Limited, a pioneering leader in eco-friendly transportation solutions, has launched the all-new range of Electric Scooters, which is designed to revolutionize urban commuting. The cutting-edge features of the electric scooters offer a seamless blend of sustainability, convenience, style and safety. The scooters are launched in Hyderabad and will be available all across the country through its dealers. The price of the scooter starts from Rs 89,000 and goes up to Rs 99,000, depending on the variants that the company offers – Enook EV Pro, Enook EV Magna, Enook EV Smart and Enook EV Verve.

In an era where environmental consciousness is of utmost importance, Enook Electric Scooters aim to address the challenges of urban congestion and pollution. With zero emissions and reduced noise pollution, these scooters provide an efficient and sustainable mobility alternative, ensuring cleaner and greener cities for future generations.

The Enook EV Scooters come with a powerful motor of 1000 Watt BLDK. When fully charged in approximate time of 3 to 4 hours, the EV Scooters can run up to 90 kms. To provide a convenient and smooth drive, the EV Scooters have a ground clearance of 160 mm and a telescopic suspension front. The scooters provide ample dickey space of 19 liters.

Key features of our Electric Scooters include:

- Eco-Friendly: Powered by advanced lithium-Phosphate batteries, these electric scooters deliver smooth and powerful rides, without contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

- Commuter-Focused Design: The scooters boast a sleek, compact design, perfect for navigating through busy streets and tight spaces. They are lightweight, making them easy to handle and carry, while ensuring a comfortable and stable ride.

- Smart Connectivity: Embracing modern technology, these scooters come equipped with integrated smart features, including GPS tracking, app connectivity, and real-time ride information, providing users with an enhanced riding experience.

- Safety First: The Electric Scooters are equipped with advanced braking systems, front and rear LED lights for improved visibility, and sturdy construction, ensuring a secure ride for every user.

- Sustainable Manufacturing: Responsibly sourced materials and eco-friendly production practices.

"Our mission is to provide innovative, sustainable, and affordable mobility solutions for urban dwellers," said Hitesh Patel, Managing Director, Enook. "With the launch of first Enook showroom in Hyderabad, we take a giant leap forward in creating cleaner and more efficient cities, promoting a greener way of life."

C S Jadhav, CEO, Enook added that “we would expand our network through Franchise across the country in next couple of years. We would offer a competitive price and unparalleled performance to our customers.”

Dr Venkatesan, CTO, Enook said that “Enook with our innovative technology is all set to transform the way people commute, both environmentally and economically.

The launch of Enook showroom at Narayanguda, Hyderabad was graced by leading Tollywood actress Isha Chawla, Poojita Ponada and Hebba Patel.

Enook India Private Limited is a leading innovator in the sustainable transportation industry. Dedicated to creating smart, eco-friendly solutions, we strive to enhance urban mobility while reducing the carbon footprint. The company is committed to offer quality, design, and customer satisfaction.

