New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Ensologic, a global supply chain solutions provider, has announced a landmark business deal with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, for the development of Flipkart's private label brand. The expected business volume for this partnership is estimated to be about INR 1000 Cr in the current financial year, 2023-2024.

With Ensologic's extensive integration in major Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, and PRC, combined with Flipkart's wide reach in the Indian market, the two companies are well-positioned to identify innovative products through their research teams and develop them to benefit their customers.

Anil Agarwal, CEO of Ensologic, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Cross-border business has a long history, dating back to 500 AD with the famous Silk Road. However, it's time to transform it with technology at a micro level, where goods, information and transactions can happen in real-time." He highlighted the evolution of supply chains over the centuries, from horses to the industrial revolution, and now the need for technology-driven transformation.

Anil credited the entire Ensologic- BEYOBO team and BEYOBO Investors, including Indian Angel Network, Hyderabad Angels, and Inflection Point, for their continuous support in terms of finance, guidance, connections, and mentorship. He acknowledged the growth of Ensologic as a startup in the past year and attributed it to the unwavering support of the team and investors.

"50 years of domain experience and integration with interior parts of major Asian countries showcase the magnitude of the deal," said Anil, highlighting the expertise and capabilities of Ensologic.

With e-commerce booming in India, the partnership between Flipkart and Ensologic, backed by investors and the dedicated Ensologic-BEYOBO team, is expected to have a major impact on the country's e-commerce and supply chain industry.

Ensologic is a global supply chain solutions provider with expertise in major Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, and PRC. The company offers innovative supply chain solutions, leveraging technology and domain expertise to streamline processes and enhance efficiencies for businesses across various industries.

