New Delhi [India], February 20: India will soon be classified as a 'greying nation' with increasing life expectancies. Today's 60+ seniors spend almost a third of their lives in retirement. Such longevity opens beautiful possibilities to rediscover passions and interests beyond just family responsibilities.

However, these extra years necessitate prudent financial planning to maintain decent standards of living amidst soaring healthcare costs. This is where tailored health insurance for seniors warrants urgent attention.

Health Insurance Offerings For Seniors

While seniors can opt for regular health plans, insurers now design exclusive elderly insurance products factoring in age-specific risks. Let us understand the nuances of these dedicated offerings.

Key Features of Senior Citizen Health Policies

Specialised senior citizen health insurance focuses strongly on the following:

1) Entry Age Relaxation

Plans allow enrolments for first-time insured as late as 70-75 years, considering unforeseen expenses post-retirement. Only some regular insurers beyond specialised players open doors at 60+ years.

2) Existing Ailments Coverage

Unlike normal plans, senior variants protect known pre-conditions after an initial waiting period post-policy purchase. Disclosure norms are stringent for honest declarations.

3) Loyalty-based Pricing

As claimed ratios reduce over tenure, reflecting a positive regimen, premium costs dip 5-10% every claim-free year or specific age milestones. E.g., At 75 years.

4) Preventive Health Investment

Yearly health check-ups, fitness rewards, etc., teach proactive monitoring, which is very critical for the elderly ages. Telehealth subscriptions aid remote interventions.

How Seniors Can Buy Health Insurance

Buying health insurance for seniors is easy by following these steps:

* Compare Policies: First, compare 2-3 insurance policies. See which offers the best hospital coverage and premium rates as per your budget.

* Check Medical Needs: See if existing health problems are covered. Also, check if critical illnesses get additional coverage.

* Calculate Yearly Premiums: Factor in senior age and medical history to estimate yearly premiums for shortlisted options.

* Select Nearby Hospitals: The insurance must be tied up with good hospitals near your home for cashless treatment.

* Note Waiting Periods: Some health issues may have a waiting period before they are covered, so check policy terms.

* Fill Application Form: Fill details accurately in the form for the policy you finalise.

* Undergo Medical Checkup: You may need a checkup so insurers can verify your health status and finalise your premium.

* Read the Policy Document: Read the fine print to understand exclusions, limits and claim process. Clear doubts, if any.

* Pay Premiums on Time: Pay premiums on time to ensure coverage is active. Also, renew the policy before expiry.

* Keep All Records: Maintain detailed records of hospital bills, treatment details, etc, handy for claims.

How Claim Settlement Works for Senior Health Plans

Here are the key steps when making a claim:

1. Intimate Company About Hospitalisation

Inform the insurer about the treatment first thing. This starts the claim processing.

2. Submit Claim Documents

The company will share a list of documents needed. This includes hospital bills, policy papers, etc.

3. Claim Verification

The insurer will verify all papers meet policy terms and check authenticity.

4. Claim Approval

If satisfied, the company approves the claim as per policy coverage to settle hospital dues.

5. Settlement Timeline

The insurance company pays the settled claim in 15-30 days. Delays mean paying interest.

Maintain proper documents and intimate insurers promptly. Follow up regularly for faster claim clearance after hospitalisation.

Tax Savings on Health Insurance for Seniors

The government gives tax deductions to make health insurance cheaper for senior citizens. This tax saving applies when filing income tax returns.

Deduction on Premium Paid

Seniors can claim tax deductions on premiums paid for their own and family's health insurance.

* For parents: Up to Rs50,000 per year

Total Possible Deduction

The total tax deduction can be up to Rs1 lakh in a year. This includes a premium for self, family and parents.

Other Points

* Pay premium by cheque, online, etc. No cash payment.

* Keep all payment receipts safe for filing tax returns.

* You can claim tax benefits on health insurance premiums only. Not on life or other insurance.

Paying health insurance premiums saves tax for senior citizens. Maintain records to get a full Rs1 lakh deduction at the time of filing returns.

Conclusion

Advances in medicines, food habits and lifestyle have increased our lifespan over the years. This gives us many bonus years to enjoy after retirement. But we must use this time carefully as healthcare costs are very high now. Good health insurance becomes very important. The right health insurance plan removes worries about managing hospital expenses in old age. It ensures we get the best care when needed. This gives true freedom and joy to explore this new phase of life.

