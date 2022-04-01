Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Media and Entertainment Company Enterr10 is growing its market share in the GEC space. One of the fastest-growing GEC and consistently maintaining leading positions on the BARC charts with Dangal TV, the network is holding some new aces up its sleeves. The network has plans to launch a few GEC channels for the HSM audience and amongst the many, the first one is Dangal 2. The channel is said to go on air from April 2!

It is learnt that the new GEC is targeted towards engaging with audiences across the country and will host a series of old and new shows from the network. The viewers will not just get a chance to reminisce and rejoice the older much-loved shows but also get to watch the TRP garnering new originals of Dangal TV on this new channel as well.

Enterr10 network with its flagship channel Dangal TV managed to become a part of Hindi speaking audience's life in no time. Dangal TV shows not only connected with the masses through their rooted storylines but also managed to create a cult fan following for its leading stars. The channel has been consistently maintaining a leading position on the GRP and BARC Charts. And now with Dangal 2, the network that's already understood the pulse of the audience, plans to engage, enthrall and entertain them even more.

Among the many shows that will be aired on the new GEC, there's Rehna Hai Teri Palkon ki Chhaon Mein, Jyoti, Pyaar ki Lukka Chuppi, Phir Laut Aayi Nagin, Basera, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo, Mahim Shani Dev Ki and Crime Alert.

Speaking about the launch of Dangal 2, Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Dangal TV says, "We have built a unique relationship with our viewers through our channels. While Dangal TV is more attuned to the female viewership, with Dangal 2 we are looking to encapsulate a larger audience base. We are using all our experience of the Hindi speaking heartland and working on creating content that makes for family viewing. Our viewers have already shown so much love towards Dangal TV, now with Dangal 2 we want to be a part of their family!"

