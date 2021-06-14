New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/The PRTree): After establishing a leading hair care brand Mirakki, model-turned-actress Sushmitha Gowda is all set to venture into a luxury skincare and wellness brand named Entice, which aims to provide world-class products to the Indian market.

The brand aims to bring a revolution in the wellness industry through quality-driven and scientifically proven products free from any chemical or synthetic compositions.

The success of the parent brand Mirakki led to the evolution of Entice. The team has been relentlessly working to create distinct and unique products suitable for all skin types. A home run business started a few months ago, today it stands as the number one hair care brand in south India. The brand says it offers 100 per cent natural ingredients that are blended with perfect proportions to provide great nourishment to the scalp and treat various issues of hair.

This whole pandemic has been an eye-opener to the world and Sushmitha has been successfully able to turn this crisis into a bundle of opportunities making her brand a massive success. Speaking about her vision, she says, "Our mission is to store the concept naturally and provide organic cosmetics, which takes care of every type of hair. We want to be among clean beauty cosmetics, so people can feel safe and choose the perfect product for their hair."

Both these ventures account for self-grooming and target important aspects of self-care. With Mirakki and Entice, Sushmitha Gowda has made skincare easy and effective in more ways than one. The actress-turned-entrepreneur envisions her brand to be the number one choice in hair care and treat hair problems and their specific conditions and well-being to help people feel more confident about their hair appearance.

