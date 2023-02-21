Entigrity Honored with 'Dream Companies to Work For' and 'Best Employer Brand' Award by World HRD Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Entigrity, a leading offshore staffing partner for accounting firms in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, has been honored with the prestigious 'Dream Companies to Work For' and 'Best Employer Brand' Award by World HRD Congress held in Mumbai, India. This esteemed recognition highlights Entigrity's exceptional commitment to delivering top-notch offshoring accounting services and providing a supportive and empowering workplace for its employees.

"We are proud to have been recognized as a 'Global Best Employer Brand' and 'Dream Companies to Work For' by the World HRD Congress," said Shwan Parikh, Founder and Chairman of Entigrity.

He added further, "Our commitment to creating a supportive and empowering workplace for our employees is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a testament to our efforts. We look forward to continued success in the future."

With over 2,200 team members and a presence in 22 Indian cities and offices in Houston, TX, Toronto, CA, and London, UK, Entigrity provides staffing solutions to accounting firms. The company has plans to expand to 50+ Indian cities in the next 3-5 years and to expand its services to the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Opportunities for those that need it the most

Entigrity is committed to providing equal employment opportunities by hiring individuals with limited job opportunities due to their socio-economic backgrounds. The company firmly believes that these corporate jobs can have a transformational impact on the lives of individuals and their families who otherwise may not get the opportunity.

Focus on Expanding in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities:

Entigrity believes in promoting talent and wealth distribution to lower socio-economic strata in India. Entigrity has set up offices in 18 tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, with plans to expand to 50+ in the next 3-5 years to ensure wealth and opportunities trickle down to rural India.

Hiring CA Dropouts:

By focusing on accounting professionals who are dropouts or need help clearing final exams, Entigrity has built a skilled and reliable workforce of talent that would otherwise have difficulty finding employment in their industry.

Investing in India

In addition to its commitment to growth, Entigrity is also dedicated to giving back to the community and country. The company has partnered with the government of Gujarat and Kerala to invest in the IT and outsourcing industry and provide skill training. It has also become the first platinum partner of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), intending to upskill 5,000 accounting professionals in India.

Entigrity is proud to be recognized as a 'Best Employer Brand' and 'Dream Company to Work For'. It looks forward to growing and helping more accounting professionals make the best of their careers.

Entigrity™ is a trusted offshore staffing partner to 600+ accountants, CPAs, and tax firms across the U.S. and Canada. Our flexible and transparent hiring model helps firms of all sizes hire staff for accounting, bookkeeping, tax preparation, or any other task for 75% less cost. As a firm 'run by accountants, for the accountants,' Entigrity captures the hiring needs of accounting firms most precisely, providing staff that works directly under your control and management; still, you are left with the least to worry about compliance, payroll taxes, overheads or any other benefits.

