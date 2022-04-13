EPIC Foundation was launched in Delhi today in the presence of Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog and Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): EPIC Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded by HCL Founder Dr Ajai Chowdhry along with fellow HCL founder Arjun Malhotra and semiconductor industry veteran Dr Satya Gupta was launched with the aim to revive India Electronics Industry by creating Indian products and Indian Brands for the Electronics products of national importance. The launch function was presided by chief guest Dr V.K. Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog, Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary MEITY and the eminent guests from Industry, Government, and Academia.

EPIC Foundation was formed with the strong support from Industry and academia with two primary objectives - Create "Indian" Electronics products and "Indian" Brands in High-Impact/High-Volume categories and to Drive demand for Semiconductor Chips by scaling the volume for these Indian Electronics Products.

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman EPIC Foundation "We are pleased to announce the launch of EPIC foundation. Our aim is to take Indian Electronics to real Atmanirbharta, from design of Electronics products to Manufacturing and Design & Manufacturing of Semiconductor Chips. We will work closely with all Industry associations, academia, industry and Government to achieve EPIC Foundations mission."

EPIC Foundation announced two critical products at the launch function

1. An Indian 10.1 Inch Tablet for Education and social empowerment with unique features of Repairability, Upgradability and AI/ML based inter-lingual translation for Indian Languages (Voice-2-Voice, Text-2-Text etc.) to support language diversity of India and inclusion of differently abled fellow citizens.

2. An Indian LED Driver chip, which has 700 Million Units consumption and will reach to a Billion Units in next few years. Supported by ELCOMA, the Top-10 LED product companies, manufacturers have agreed to buy this chip. The large number of silicon wafers and chips required for this project can help in reviving SCL Fab and create huge business of upcoming India ATMP units.

Over the last 3 decades Indian Electronics Brands and Products have seen a continuous decline and today, there are hardly any Indian brands and products in the high-volume electronics product categories. Today the market share of "Indian" products and Brands is less than 10 per cent out of USD 180 Billion market for electronics products.

Speaking about the Foundation, Arjun Malhotra, Co-Chairman EPIC Foundation added, "Our mission at EPIC Foundation is to bring lost glory back for Indian Electronics products and brands. With a unique approach and strong support of Industry, academia and Government, we are very confident to achieve this mission for creating Self-Reliance for Electronics in India."

For building a strong eco-system of partners, EPIC Foundation has signed MoU with Government of Delhi for setting up an Electronics City in Delhi and working with other states for developing Electronics Product Design and Manufacturing eco-system. A Strong partnership with Academia is essential and EPIC Foundation has signed MoUs with IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. Industry associations are very critical part of Electronics & Semiconductor ecosystem. The major industry associations in the Electronics & Semiconductor domain, IESA, ELCINA, MAIT, ESSCI, ELCOMA are supporting EPIC Foundation's mission.

Dr Satya Gupta, CEO, EPIC Foundation said, "We conceived the foundation with the intent to revive Indian Electronics Products and Brands with indigenous design and manufacturing. The Educational Tablet project and LED Chip project are very close to my heart as one addresses social empowerment of 1.3 Billion Indians and the other put the wings to India's Semiconductor Mission. It is very heartening to see an overwhelming support to the EPIC Foundation from all parts of Global ecosystem."

EPIC Foundation's philosophy is to create equitable access for all citizens including differently abled fellow citizens. Even the EPIC logo has "EPIC" written in Braille. At the Launch function EPIC Foundation Donated 20 MilkyWay (Aakash-Ganga) Tablets each to The Blind Society of India and Deaf Society for Women.

