Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), the world's largest specialty packaging company, today shared that they have been selected as a partner by one of the world's leading FMCG companies, GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH), in their journey towards achieving 100 per cent sustainability in the oral care segment.

In accordance with the partnership, EPL will be supplying their APR approved, 100 per cent Recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes, for the toothpaste range of GSKCH. EPL's Platina Tube with HDPE closure, is the world's first fully sustainable and completely recyclable tube accredited by APR.

This partnership will help GSKCH's oral health brands, including Sensodyne, Parodontax and Aquafresh tubes to be 100 per cent recyclable by 2025.

Speaking on the partnership, Sudhanshu Vats, MD & CEO, EPL Limited said, "EPL is proud to be associated with GSK, to further their sustainability initiatives in the oral care range. This partnership strengthens EPL's core focus on sustainable packaging and our aspirations to actively participate in "net-zero impact on the environment" journey. Going ahead we believe that sustainability will be the cornerstone of packaging innovation, and EPL is leading the pack globally in sustainable packaging."

EPL's Platina, eco-friendly laminated tube, produced with less than 5 per cent barrier resin, is designed to deliver source reduction and recyclability without the loss of any barrier properties. This allows for sustained product stability and durable shelf life of the packed content. Platina tube is especially suited for oral and beauty & cosmetics products. Platina tubes and caps are certified as 100 per cent recyclable by The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and RecyClass European certification for 'Code 2' (recycling), making it the first speciality packaging tubes and caps to be recognised as 100 per cent recyclable, globally.

Alan Conner, Regional Vice President, Europe, EPL Limited, said, "World over the drive towards recyclable products is gaining momentum. At EPL, we now have the right focus and break through innovation capabilities. Our relentless drive towards sustainability has placed us ahead of the pack, and this will generate significant growth for the company as we explore new partnership opportunities."

GSK is anticipating that the use of 100 per cent recyclable tubes will see over a billion toothpaste tubes per year become recyclable by 2025.

EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited) is the world's largest specialty packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and pharma spaces. Employing 3158 people from 25 nationalities, EPL operates through twenty state-of-the-art facilities in eleven countries, selling about 8 billion tubes per annum.

With a market leading Oral Care volume share of 36 per cent globally, EPL has units operating across the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, Germany, Egypt, Russia, China, Philippines and India. These facilities cater to 5 core categories of Oral Care, Beauty & Cosmetics, Pharma & Health, Food & Nutrition and Home Care; offering customized solutions through constant innovations in materials, technology, design and processes.

