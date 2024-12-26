VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Equanimity Learning, a forward-thinking educational platform co-founded by Siddharth Rajgarhia and Gautam Rajgarhia, is on a mission to transform the global education landscape. By blending traditional pedagogies with cutting-edge technologies, Equanimity Learning aims to revolutionize the way educators and institutions approach learning and development.

Under the leadership of Siddharth Rajgarhia, a trailblazing educationist and Chief Learner at four prominent Delhi Public Schools (DPS) across Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur, and Hinjawadi, the platform has pioneered transformative strategies that empower educators and school leaders. Co-founder Gautam Rajgarhia, Pro Vice-Chairman of the same DPS institutions, brings invaluable insights and strategic direction to the initiative, ensuring a holistic approach to educational excellence.

Recent Milestones

Equanimity Learning's credibility is evidenced by its recent workshops conducted at:

City Pride School, Pune: Focused on AI integration in education, the workshop showcased practical strategies for enhancing teaching methodologies with AI tools.

Dubai Scholars, Dubai: Centered on global best practices, the session emphasized using AI to personalize learning and create impactful classroom experiences. Additionally, the workshop introduced participants to embracing a culture of data, empowering educators to leverage analytics for informed decision-making and improved educational outcomes.

Both events were met with enthusiastic participation, highlighting Equanimity Learning's ability to address the pressing needs of modern education.

A Vision for Transformation

"Education is at the brink of a revolution. By empowering educators with AI-driven tools and strategies, we are enabling a future where every classroom can achieve incremental daily improvements," said Siddharth Rajgarhia. "Our workshops in Pune and Dubai are just the beginning of our journey to make personalized and technology-enhanced learning a global standard."

Gautam Rajgarhia added, "Equanimity Learning is more than just an educational platform. It is a movement towards systemic transformation, combining technological advancements with practical solutions that address real-world educational challenges. Our vision is to bring schools and educators together to redefine education for the betterment of society."

Expanding Horizons

Equanimity Learning's global ambitions are reflected in its partnerships and initiatives. The platform has successfully equipped educators with tools to:

* Seamlessly integrate AI into teaching methodologies.

* Develop future-ready skills for educators.

* Foster sustainable innovation within institutions.

Additionally, Equanimity Learning's YouTube channel serves as a hub for insights into AI in education, best practices, and tutorials, making their expertise accessible to educators, and school leaders worldwide.

About Equanimity Learning

Equanimity Learning is dedicated to redefining education through a unique approach that emphasizes 1% daily improvements. With a focus on AI integration, leadership development, and personalized training, the platform empowers educators and institutions to achieve long-term sustainable growth. Its innovative programs are designed to cater to diverse educational contexts, ensuring scalability and impact.

Start Your School's Transformation Today

Join the revolution in education today. For more information, visit www.equanimitylearning.com, email us at info@equanimitylearning.com, or follow us on YouTube at @EquanimityLearning.

For media inquiries, please contact: Sonia Kulkarni | +91 9820184099

Email: sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

