Business News | Equanimity Learning Unveils 'EquaL': A Structured School Audit Framework Built for Sustainable Growth

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: As schools across India strive to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and evolving quality benchmarks, Equanimity Learning has introduced EquaL (School Audit and Rating), a comprehensive framework designed to help educational institutions assess, strengthen and sustain excellence through evidence-based evaluation and strategic improvement. Equanimity Learning is a forward-thinking educational platform co-founded by Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia and Mr. Gautam Rajgarhia, is on a mission to transform the global education landscape.

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Built on the philosophy of "Rate. Realign. Rise.", EquaL offers schools an independent, practitioner-led audit that evaluates institutional performance across eight critical domains, including Governance & Strategic Leadership, Teaching-Learning Design & Delivery, Assessment & Academic Progress, Student Wellbeing & School Culture, Parent & Community Partnership, Operations & Compliance, Admissions & School Experience and Continuous Improvement & Professional Development.

Equanimity Learning has successfully completed audits across schools in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. This initial phase serves as a vital blueprint for a broader expansion.

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Speaking about the initiative, Siddharth Rajgarhia, Co-Founder, Equanimity Learning said, "Running a school demands constant attention and effort. But in the midst of managing everything, it becomes difficult to pause and notice the gaps that quietly hold the school back. EquaL is designed to bring structured clarity and actionable insights that help schools grow with intention."

Recognising that academic excellence extends beyond classroom instruction, EquaL adopts a 360-degree diagnostic approach that examines the systems influencing student outcomes, leadership effectiveness, teacher development, school governance, infrastructure, admissions and community engagement. The framework is designed to help schools move from reactive functioning to intentional, evidence-driven improvement.

Unlike conventional assessments that focus solely on outcomes, EquaL evaluates whether schools are built on sustainable systems rather than individual efforts. Through a blended audit methodology comprising online document reviews, classroom walkthroughs, data triangulation and stakeholder interviews, the framework provides a holistic picture of institutional effectiveness while identifying institutional strengths, operational blind spots and opportunities for long-term growth.

Gautam Rajgarhia, Co-Founder, Equanimity Learning added, "Strong schools are built on intent and effort. Sustainable growth happens when that effort is translated into clear systems that work consistently beyond individuals. EquaL empowers school leaders with a roadmap for long-term institutional excellence."

The audit culminates in a five-tier rating scale--Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum, allowing schools to benchmark their current standing while identifying clear pathways for improvement.

Beyond evaluation, EquaL offers a structured 12-month improvement partnership that includes quick-win action plans, domain-specific reports, aligned scorecards, strategic roadmaps, periodic reviews and dedicated assessor support to ensure continuous progress. The initiative aims to strengthen governance, teaching-learning practices, student well-being, teacher development, admissions and parent-community partnerships through measurable and actionable interventions.

Equanimity Learning believes that stronger board results and better student outcomes are achieved by strengthening the ecosystem around learning. By providing an evidence-backed audit, a scored improvement roadmap and implementation support, EquaL enables institutions to build consistency across classrooms, leadership, and the overall student experience.

Grounded in NEP 2020, SQAAF, NABET standards and international best practices, Equanimity Learning combines educational expertise with practical implementation support, enabling schools to build resilient systems, improve governance, enhance teaching-learning practices and deliver sustained institutional excellence. By moving beyond compliance to continuous improvement, EquaL aims to become a trusted quality assurance and institutional development partner for schools seeking measurable and sustainable growth.

About Equanimity Learning

Equanimity Learning is dedicated to redefining education through a unique approach that emphasizes 1% daily improvements. With a focus on AI integration, leadership development and personalized training, the platform empowers educators and institutions to achieve long-term sustainable growth. Its innovative programs are designed to cater to diverse educational contexts, ensuring scalability and impact.

For more information, visit

www.equanimitylearning.com, email us at info@equanimitylearning.com or follow us on

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBharatbyEquaL

Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/equanimity_learning?igsh=MW1ndWR5MXo5b3lrOQ==

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