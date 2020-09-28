Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices climbed up by 1 per cent during early hours on Monday tracking positive trends in Asian markets.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 379 points or 1.01 per cent at 37,768 while the Nifty 50 gained by 118 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,168.

Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto ticking up by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 1.6 per cent and PSU bank by 1.5 per cent.

Among stocks, ONGC advanced by 5.3 per cent to Rs 72.60 per share, NTPC by 2.7 per cent, Coal India by 2.5 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.4 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Axis Bank. However, those which lost marginally were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and Hindustan Lever.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks drove Asian markets though sentiment was still cautious as a spike in new coronavirus cases undermined global economic recovery hopes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan advanced by 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was 0.75 per cent higher while South Korea's Kospi index gained by 1.1 per cent. (ANI)

