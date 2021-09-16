ITC advanced by 6.2 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 229.45 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Key equity indices defied Asian trends and ticked up during early hours on Thursday with buying interest in banking and FMCG stocks.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 94 points or 0.16 per cent at 58,818 while the Nifty 50 gained by 20 points or 0.12 per cent to 17,540.

Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty FMCG ticking up by 2 per cent, private bank by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Vodafone Idea surged by 9.3 per cent after the government announced a relief package for the sector.

Among those which lost were Coal India, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Titan.

Meanwhile, Asian shares gave up early gains to fall again on Thursday, weighed by declines in China and Hong Kong.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.47 per cent.

Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.42 per cent with property names continuing to drag. (ANI)

