Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday tracking Asian peers which witnessed downside in early deals.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 40 points or 0.1 per cent at 40,634 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,954.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thin margins with Nifty private bank down by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty FMCG and IT rose by 0.5 per cent each.

Among stocks, the early gainers were Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Eicher Motos, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.

However, ICICI Bank fell by 2.3 per cent to Rs 394.75 per share while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India traded lower with thin margins.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped despite a firmer Wall Street lead with a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about US stimulus expected to continue to support sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dipped into negative territory in the Asian session, down 0.09 per cent.

China's blue chip index CSI300 shed 0.3 per cent. The morning session of Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was cancelled as the city faced a typhoon warning. In Japan, the Nikkei index was off 0.2 per cent. (ANI)

