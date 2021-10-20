Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 118.54 points and Nifty down by 36.60 points.

At 9.30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 118.54 points or 0.19 per cent at 61597.51.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18382.20 at 9.30 am, down by 36.60 points or 0.20 per cent. (ANI)

