Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 105 points and Nifty up by 23 points.

At 10:05 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 105 points or 0.26 per cent at 39,833 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.20 per cent at 11,730.

Among stocks, BPCL rose by 2.28 per cent. Indusind Bank was up by 1.28, Kota Bank up by 1.18 per cent, HDFC Bank up by 0.95 per cent and ICICI Bank up by 0.88 per cent. However, the stocks trading with a negative bias were UPL, HCL Tech, Tech Mahinda and Nestle India. (ANI)

