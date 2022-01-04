Mumbai, January 4: Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday amid positive global cues.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 160.57 or 0.27 per cent at 59343.79, while NSE Nifty was up by 38.20 or 0.22 per cent at 17663.90

NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys and HDFC.

