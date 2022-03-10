Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 1,092.16 points and Nifty up by 315.90 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 1,092.16 points or trading at 55,739.49 and up by 2.00 percent at 9.33 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,661.25 at 9.33 am, up by 315.90 points or 1.93 percent. (ANI)

