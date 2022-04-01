Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 112.61 points and Nifty up by 37.35 points.

At 9:50 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 112.61 points or 0.19 per cent at 58,681.12.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,502.10, at 9:50 am, up by 37.35 points or 0.21 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

