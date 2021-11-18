Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 158.53 points and Nifty up by 38.60 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.26 per cent at 60166.86 at 9.25 am.

Also Read | Meta Reportedly Developing Sci-Fi Haptic Gloves To Simulate Touch in Virtual Worlds.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17937.30 at 9.25 am, up by 38.60 points or 0.22 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are realty sector at 1.07 and consumer durables sector at 0.63. (ANI)

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurrana Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Captained Haryana Under-19 Team?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)