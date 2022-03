Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 184.38 points and Nifty up by 56.50 points.

At 9:35 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 184.38 points or 0.32 per cent at 58173.68.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17372.00, at 9:35 am, up by 56.50 points or 0.33 per cent. (ANI)

