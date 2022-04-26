Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 600.21 points and Nifty by 189.00 points.

At 9:20 AM, the BSE Sensex was up by 600.21 points or 1.06 per cent at 57,180.10.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Series Launched in China, Check Price & Other Details Here.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,143.60, at 9:20 AM, up by 189.00 points or 1.11 per cent.

Also Read | School Chalo Abhiyan: Uttar Pradesh Govt Asks All Officers To Adopt Government Schools To Improve Infrastructure.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)