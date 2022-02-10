Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Equity indices opened in the green on Thursday with the Sensex up by 75.29 points and Nifty up by 26.55 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 75.29 points or 0.13 per cent at 58,541.26 at 9.30 am.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Announces Rs 5 Lakh Reward for Muskan Khan Who Confronted Crowd Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,490.35 at 9.30 am, up by 0.15 per cent or 26.55 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)