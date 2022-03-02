Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 515.80 points and Nifty down by 125.40 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 515.80 points or trading at 55,731.48 and down by 0.92 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,668.50 at 9:30 am, down by 125.40 points or 0.75 per cent.

On Sensex, the metal sector is trading on a high at 3.40, while the banking sector is trading at the lowest at 2.10 (ANI)

