Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 57.50 points and Nifty down by 17.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 57.50 points or trading at 58587.32 and down by 0.10 percent at 9.23 am.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of North India; Temperature Fluctuations to Continue in Pune.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17499.30 at 9.23 am, down by 17.00 points or 0.10 percent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)