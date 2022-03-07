Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 1493.02 points and Nifty down by 419.40 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1493.02 points or trading at 52840.79 and down by 2.75 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15826 at 9:30 am, down by 419.40 points or 2.58 per cent.

On Sensex, all sectors plummeted other than the metal sector. (ANI)

