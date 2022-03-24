Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex plunged by 294.19 points and Nifty down by 77.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 294.19 points or 0.51 per cent at 57390.63 at 9.27 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17168.70 at 9.27 am, down by 77.00 points or 0.45 per cent. (ANI)

