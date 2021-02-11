Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ticked up in volatile trading during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 148 points or 0.29 per cent at 51,458 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 46 points or 0.31 per cent to 15,153.

Except for Nifty pharma and auto which dipped slightly, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain. Nifty metal was up by 0.8 per cent and private bank by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries moved up by 2.1 per cent to Rs 2,016.75 per share and metal major Hindalco gained by 4 per cent to Rs 290.75.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv rose by 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other major gainers were GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and HDFC Life.

However, Eicher Motors dropped by 3.9 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. Titan, Wipro, Infosys, ONGC and HDFC were in the negative territory.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rested at record highs as investors digested recent meaty gains. Adding to the torpor was a lack of liquidity as markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were all on holiday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased by 0.1 per cent, having climbed for four sessions straight to be up over 10 per cent so far this year. (ANI)

