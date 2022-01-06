Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday amid weak global cues.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was down by 491.40 points or 0.82 per cent, while NSE Nifty was down by 156.80 or 0.87 per cent.

Also Read | Kate McKinnon Birthday Special: 10 Motivational Quotes by the Actress That Can Boost Your Confidence Instantly.

The negative trading in stock markets after the US Fed Reserve has signalled raise interest rates, prompting investors to withdraw money from emerging markets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)