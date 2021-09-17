Bajaj Finserv surged by 3.3 pc on Friday morning to Rs 17,291 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Key equity indices were up during early hours on Friday with buying interest in financial stocks but metals lost the shine.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 424 points or 0.72 per cent at 59,565 while the Nifty 50 gained by 120 points or 0.68 per cent to 17,749.

Except for Nifty metal which dipped by 1.5 per cent and PSU bank, all sectoral indices were in the positive terrain with Nifty realty and financial service gaining by 0.8 per cent, FMCG by 0.7 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance surged by 3.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were up by 1.2 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Titan, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

However, metal stocks languished with Tata Steel down by 3.1 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.6 per cent and Hindalco by 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares steadied after losses earlier in the week but China jitters and global growth concerns weighed on investors' minds.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses to trade flat but was still down 2.7 per cent on the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent after posting its lowest close in 10 months the day before. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.42 per cent to head back towards a 31-year high hit on Monday. (ANI)

