Business News | ERW Steel Pipe and Steel Tubular Pole Specialist Company Anubhav Plast Ltd Launches Rs. 24 Crore IPO

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: Kanpur-based 'Anubhav Plast Limited' of Uttar Pradesh is a specialist company engaged in the manufacturing of ERW steel pipes and steel tubular poles. The company is bringing an IPO of Rs. 24 crore on the BSE SME platform for setting up a new manufacturing facility for the production of crash barriers and solar panel structures within the existing manufacturing premises, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The team of Business Remedies has obtained information regarding the company's business activities from the company's prospectus.

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Information Regarding the IPO: The The IPO of 'Anubhav Plast Limited' will open on June 19 and close on June 23, 2026, on the BSE SME platform. Price band for the public issue is Rs. 77-80 per share. The company will issue 30,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each. The IPO is being managed by Capital Square Advisors Private Limited.

Business Activities: Anubhav Plast Limited was incorporated in January 1987. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, which are available in round and square hollow sections. The company also manufactures swaged steel tubular poles. The company's product portfolio, comprising ERW steel pipes and steel tubular poles, serves various sectors including electric transmission and distribution, street lighting, telecom infrastructure, construction, irrigation, water supply, general engineering, and fabrication. The company markets its products under the "Anubhav" brand. The company operates two manufacturing units in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, and has established a strong presence in government tender-based projects across several Indian states. The company's ERW products are manufactured in accordance with IS:2713, IS:9295, IS:1239, IS:4270, IS:1161, IS:4923, and IS:3589 standards and are widely accepted by customers for their quality, reliability, and durability. Currently, the company has an installed capacity of 7,500 metric tonnes per month and 90,000 metric tonnes per year for ERW steel pipes and tubes, and 12,500 units per month and 1,50,000 units per year for swaged steel tubular poles, based on a single-shift operation.

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At present, the company's product portfolio includes more than 80 standard sizes of steel tubular poles ranging from 410SP-1 to 410SP-80 as per IS:2713. The company manufactures round pipes ranging from 1.5 inches to 8 inches and 100 x 100 mm square hollow sections. The 100 x 100 mm swaged high-strength sections are used for structural support. The company is also manufacturing other pipes and tubes of various diameters and thicknesses in accordance with IS:3589, IS:4270 and IS:9295. The company is expanding its product range to include round pipes up to 10 inches and square pipes up to 200x200 mm. The company supplies products according to customer specifications, including galvanization. Galvanization is a process that enhances corrosion resistance and increases the service life of steel structures, especially in outdoor and high-moisture environments.

Financial Performance: In Financial Year 2023, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 8,713.69 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 74.36 lakh. In Financial Year 2024, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 8,732.69 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 207.99 lakh. In Financial Year 2025, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 9,816.74 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 599.68 lakh. For the period ended December 31, 2025, in Financial Year 2026, the company earned operating revenue of Rs. 8,048.88 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 529.57 lakh. For the period ended December 31, 2025, in Financial Year 2026, the company earned a profit after tax margin of approximately 6.58 percent.

Note: This article is not investment advice.

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