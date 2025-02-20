PNN

New Delhi [India], February 20: The well-known strategist and academic advisor for various universities / institutions, Dr. ES Chakravarthy, highlights that success is not only possible but also assured when these two attributes are combined.

Passion: Studying, doing serious reasoning, or better, critical thinking are important components of thinking. But it is the drive that leads them through intellectual capability with such passion, who can face challenges and create out-of-the-box and innovative things.

"Passion leads the brain on fire. It inspires individuals to act as well as think. In the presence of intellectual capability, passion creates such an unstoppable force, which results in innovation and success," said Mr. ES Chakravarthy.

The Role of Intellectual Ability in Achieving Excellence

Intelligent capacity provides a good foundation for success rather than passion that can just ignite something. Someone with intelligent capacity can conceptualize things, skillfully apply knowledge, understand information, and, most importantly, make informed judgements. It helps in solving difficult problems, developing innovative solutions, and kicking off the process of problem creativity.

According to Dr. ES Chakravarthy, intellectual capacity refers even beyond simple academic knowledge to growth potential associated with adaptability and learning. "The skill of being updated, of understanding trends, and of making data-based decisions is an absolute must in the context of today's volatility conditions. It is his representation that intellectual capabilities will bring such burning ideas to life.

A Balanced Approach to Success

In his career, he has worked with some of the brightest minds in technology, management, and healthcare. He believes success comes from a balanced approach: intellectual rigour and deep passion for the work. Whether in healthcare innovation, IT services, or any other field, it's this combination that makes individuals excel and achieve their goals.

He says organizations and individuals must recognize the importance of both in the journey. Without passion, someone may make impulsive judgements, and without intelligence, may become stagnant. An attitude of constant development is fostered by striking a balance between the two, which leads to long-term success, according to him.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

Dr. ES Chakravarthy is enthusiastic about encouraging the upcoming generation of leaders to embrace both knowledge and enthusiasm in his role as mentor and counsellor. In addition to constantly improving their knowledge and abilities, he exhorts professionals, entrepreneurs, and students to create a strong passion for their industries.

"The future belongs to those who can solve complex problems and have the passion to make a difference. When you align your intellectual ability with your passion, you get a powerful combination that takes you to success," he says.

About Dr. ES Chakravarthy

He is a seasoned innovator and leader who plays a crucial role in developing strategic strategies and accelerating growth. In the areas of operations, personnel, human resources, technology, and education, he has helped integrate cutting-edge ideas.

