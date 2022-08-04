Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cosmos, a brand owned by EssEmm Corporation, now reckoned with quality in the hospitality and food processing industry launches the 'COSMOS NUT BUTTER GRINDER' a first-of-its-kind in India.

Showcased by its Founder & Managing Director Sathish Nair on Thursday, August 4th 2022 at Crowne Plaza, Chennai.

The COSMOS NUT BUTTER GRINDER is Ideal for grinding peanuts, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, cocoa beans, apricot kernel, pumpkin seeds, and many nuts & seeds into fine paste from its roasted form. It finds its application in supermarkets, organic food stores, ice cream, chocolate and hospitality industry. Entire machine is made of SS 304 and the food grinding parts are made of SS316. The machine can run for long hours non-stop.

EssEmm's first flagship product was the CMG - Cosmos Multi-Utility Grinder. With decades of continuous R&D and consistent quality, Cosmos is now a globally accredited brand with an array of hi-tech commercial kitchen machines with its lead products the Cosmos CookWok (Automatic Cooking Machine) which is one of few brands that are globally certified with NSF, CE & ETL & Cosmos Zeta A8 (A Multifunctional Vegetable Cutter).

EssEmm Group, established in 1993, has its wings spread out in the field of Industrial Catering Automation, Food Processing, Software Engineering & Support Services. EssEmm's network and technical support spans across major cities in India. Cosmos products are also exported worldwide including USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Singapore and Australia.

COSMOS NUT BUTTER GRINDER will be available in the market by October 2022.

The boom in the hospitality sector, especially in food catering has equally witnessed the demand for hi-tech kitchen machines and appliances. To cater to this demand in the domestic and global market, EssEmm Corporation was established in the year 1997.

Since its inception, the company has seen fast growth and has emerged as one of the most respected and trustworthy companies in its sector. The company is founded and promoted by its chairman Sathish Nair who comes with decades of rich industry experience.

Based in the industrial city of Coimbatore, India, ESSEMM Corporation has a heritage of quality and precision in engineering innovative models of kitchen machines and appliances. EssEmm is a solution provider for the Food Automation Business.

For more information about EssEmm Corporation: www.essemmindia.com

