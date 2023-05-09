Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI/ATK): ESTATES21, a Kolkata-based real estate property management company, has announced its expansion into the North East region of India with a base in Guwahati. The company, which has a strong presence in South Bengal, including Durgapur and Asansol, is now looking to expand its services to the North East, providing expert property solutions to clients in the region.

Founded by Shashi Gope with a team of just two members, ESTATES21 has grown to become a leading player in the real estate industry, employing over 200 professionals. The company has a reputation for providing comprehensive and personalized property solutions to its clients, including property management, sales, and rentals.

With its expansion to the North East, ESTATES21 aims to bring its expertise and experience to a new market. The company's vision is to help people find the right property solutions that meet their needs and aspirations, whether it is a residential or commercial property.

Speaking on the expansion, Shashi Gope, the founder of ESTATES21, said, "We are excited to expand our services to the North East and offer our clients the same level of quality service that we have become known for in South Bengal. We see a great opportunity to serve the needs of the people in the North East and help them with their property requirements."

ESTATES21's expansion into the North East is part of its strategic growth plan, which aims to establish the company as a leading player in the real estate industry across India. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to providing personalized service to its clients, ESTATES21 is well-positioned to achieve its vision.

The company's expansion into the North East is expected to create job opportunities and drive economic growth in the region. ESTATES21 is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves and contributing to the development of the real estate industry in the region.

In conclusion, ESTATES21's expansion into the North East is a testament to its commitment to providing quality property solutions to clients across India. With a strong presence in South Bengal and a growing team of professionals, the company is poised to become a leading player in the real estate industry in the North East and beyond.

