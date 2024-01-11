Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): On the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Tiit Riisalo, Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of Estonia, spoke to ANI, emphasising the shared values and economic cooperation between India and Estonia.

Riisalo stated, "India and Estonia share a lot of basic values that are important in this world, it includes democracy, rule of law, market economy. We are looking into the economic side of this cooperation. I could say both of us are start-up nations".

The minister highlighted the foundational principles that bind the two nations, underscoring the significance of common values in fostering collaboration.

He went on to draw parallels between India and Estonia as "start-up nations," emphasising the shared ethos of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Riisalo also pointed out the mutual understanding in the technology field, noting, "We also share in the technology field that the understanding the role of the state is to provide the platform so that the businesses and consumers can use them."

The minister's remarks shed light on the potential for strengthened economic ties between the two countries, driven by a foundation of shared values and a collaborative approach to technological innovation.

India first recognised Estonia on 22 September, 1921 when Estonia was admitted into the League of Nations. India re-recognised the Republic of Estonia on 9 September 1991, a month after it declared its independence from the Soviet Union. Diplomatic relations were established on 2 December 1991.

Vice President of India visited Tallinn, Estonia on 20-21 August, 2019. This was the first high level visit from India to Estonia since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

MOUs for Waiver of visas for diplomatic passport holders; Cooperation in cyber security; and Cooperation in e-governance and emerging digital technologies were signed. He also addressed members of the Indian Community. Vice President and Estonian PM jointly addressed a Business Forum.

Estonia and India agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation through regular political dialogues, exchange of visits and cooperation in digital services, trade and investment, education, etc.

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit continues, discussions and interactions between global leaders aim to foster partnerships that contribute to economic growth, innovation, and cooperation on an international scale. (ANI)

