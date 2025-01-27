Business News | Ethika Bolsters Workforce, Starts Recruits Drive at Top Talent from NITs and KIIT

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27: Ethika Insurance Broking, a leading name in the insurance industry, has announced its recruitment initiative aimed at redefining talent acquisition in the sector. The company recently hired 20+ promising B.Tech graduates from prestigious institutions like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). Of the 20+ hires, 15 have already been deployed in productive roles, signalling a robust absorption rate, while the rest are on the bench or undergoing the training for upcoming projects to handle.

Ethika's recruitment drive marks a bold step forward in engaging young and dynamic talent from top-tier engineering colleges. What makes this initiative unique is the company's commitment to training these fresh engineering graduates in the intricacies of the insurance domain, thereby blending technical aptitude with industry-specific expertise.

Susheel Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of Ethika, is upbeat about the growth in the Insurance Broking industry. He feels that the insurance industry, which has been clocking growth rate at about 12% CAGR over the last decade, is set to explode in the next decade. He has always remained ahead of the curve and has already incorporated bench hiring, a concept common in the IT industry, anticipating robust growth in the next few quarters.

Himself a B.Tech graduate, Susheel strongly believes in tapping into the vast potential of engineering graduates, stating, "Real talent transcends disciplines. At Ethika, we are not just hiring; we are building the future of insurance by bringing in young, analytical minds who can challenge conventions and push boundaries. This is not just about solving the employment gap but about reshaping the way the insurance industry approaches innovation."A Game-Changer for the Industry and Graduates alike.

By hiring from NITs and KIIT, Ethika is addressing two critical challenges: providing employment opportunities to engineering graduates and infusing fresh, analytical perspectives into the insurance industry. The company is setting a precedent by recruiting engineering talent and training them in the technical nuances of the insurance domain.

The initiative aligns with Ethika's vision of expansion. The company plans to establish new offices in Tier 2 cities across India, where this fresh pool of talent will play a vital role in driving growth and innovation. Moreover, Ethika has ambitious plans to extend its recruitment efforts to other premier institutions, including NITs, IIMs, and more, aiming to build a nationwide team of top-tier professionals.

Ethika's disruptive approach to recruitment and talent development underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence. The company's bold step to invest in young graduates signals a significant shift in how industries can leverage untapped potential for sustainable growth.

