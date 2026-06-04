Business News | EU Chambers Celebrates 34th Foundation Day and EU-India Business Excellence Awards 2026 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India celebrated its landmark 34th Foundation Day along with the prestigious EU-India Business Excellence Awards 2026 on 27 May 2026 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

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Held under the theme "Celebrating 34 Years of Bridging EU-India Relations," the evening marked an important milestone in the Chamber's continued journey of strengthening trade, investment, business cooperation, and institutional engagement between India and the European Union.

The celebration brought together eminent diplomats, senior government representatives, industry leaders, corporate members, sponsors, partners, award nominees, and well-wishers. It served as a distinguished platform to recognise outstanding companies and business leaders who have contributed meaningfully to the EU-India business corridor.

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The event commenced with the National Anthem, followed by the traditional Lighting of the Lamp by the distinguished dignitaries. Dr. Rajesh Gawande, Secretary, Protocol, FDI, Diaspora & Outreach and Chief Protocol, Government of Maharashtra, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was also honoured by the presence of Mr. Erik af Hallstrom, Consul General of Finland, and Mr. Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden, as Guests of Honour.

In his Welcome Address, Mr. Rajeev Sharma, President, EU Chambers, highlighted the Chamber's role in fostering stronger business engagement between India and Europe and reaffirmed its commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration. A special video presentation was also showcased, reflecting the Chamber's 34-year legacy and contribution to strengthening EU-India relations.

The diplomatic addresses by the Consuls General of Finland and Sweden focused on the growing opportunities for Indian businesses in Europe, the importance of innovation-led partnerships, sustainability, green transition, and the potential of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement in deepening bilateral economic cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rajesh Gawande underlined the importance of EU-India cooperation in the evolving global economic landscape. He highlighted Maharashtra's role as a leading gateway for European investments in India and spoke about the state's strengths in areas such as infrastructure, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, green energy, and investment-led growth.

As part of the Foundation Day celebration, EU Chambers felicitated its Past Presidents in recognition of their vision, leadership, and contribution to the growth of the Chamber over the years. The independent Jury Panel of the EU-India Business Excellence Awards 2026 was also acknowledged for its valuable time, expertise, and contribution to the evaluation process.

The EU-India Business Excellence Awards 2026 recognised companies across key sectors for their outstanding performance, innovation, sustainability, people engagement, and contribution to strengthening EU-India value creation. The evaluation process was conducted by the Knowledge Partner, B-cube Consulting, in collaboration with an independent jury panel. Applications were assessed through a comprehensive 100-point scoring matrix covering four parameters: EU-India Value Creation, Innovation & Future Readiness, Sustainability & Social Responsibility, and People Engagement & Culture Enhancement.

Awards were presented across various sectors, including BFSI, Consultancy & Services, Education, Legal & Regulatory, Manufacturing, Shipping & Logistics, Startup, and Tourism & Hospitality. The evening culminated with the announcement of the overall honours, with Allcargo Group being recognised as the Overall Winner and thyssenkrupp Uhde India Private Limited being recognised as the Overall Runner-Up.

The formal proceedings concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by Mr. Robin Banerjee, Senior Vice President, EU Chambers, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, diplomats, jury members, sponsors, partners, members, participating companies, and the Secretariat team for their support in making the celebration a memorable success.

The evening also featured a vibrant cultural performance by renowned choreographer and national achievement award winner Mr. Sandip Soparrkar, along with Mr. Ratan Pratap and team, presenting an engaging fusion of Latin, ballroom, and Bollywood dance performances. A grand raffle draw added further excitement to the evening, followed by a networking dinner that provided an opportunity for diplomats, business leaders, corporate representatives, and members to exchange ideas and explore future collaborations.

The 34th Foundation Day celebration reaffirmed EU Chambers' continued commitment to building stronger business connections, encouraging bilateral cooperation, and creating new opportunities for trade and investment between India and the European Union.

About The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in IndiaThe Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India is a leading organisation dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and business cooperation between India and the European Union. Over the past 34 years, the Chamber has played an important role in facilitating dialogue, creating business opportunities, and strengthening commercial relations between European and Indian enterprises.

For further information, please contactThe Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India

Debangshu Dutta

communication@euindiachambers.com

M: 8104657233

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