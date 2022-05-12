New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/GPRC): Euro Pratik, a pioneer in the lifestyle industry, is targeting to expand its product line and scale up its presence across metros and Tier-II-III cities.

Buoyed by the growing demand for its exclusive products, the company has announced big plans to further strengthen its business in India. Euro Pratik aspires to serve a range of demands that sprout from various market and lifestyle trends that emerge all across the world.

Euro Pratik is an innovative designer and importer of the products comprising home decor/wall panels. The company imports from more than 15 countries across the globe.EuroPratik has been sourcing better quality materials from Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Burma, Netherlands and US. Euro Pratik surges ahead with an aim to bring about a revolutionary shift in the concept of living spaces.

While Euro Pratik has already expanded its wings in more than 125 cities, the greatest strength of Euro Pratik is that it has a wide-spread network of more than 150 pan-India distributors and more than 25 showrooms.

With an objective of creating world-class interior and exterior environment, Euro Pratik has created its niche in the lifestyle segment and has emerged as a pioneer in the lifestyle industry whilst holding a wide range of products to choose from. Euro Pratik is serving the domestic market with numerous decorative and quality products like Korean Charcoal Polystyrene panels and moulding, Fashion Wall, Egger OSB, Granorte, LamageHPL, Acrylic & PVC laminates, Alabaster, Plywood, Rubberwood Finger-jointed boards, among others.

Pratik Singhvi, CEO, Euro Pratik said, "We are all set to revolutionise the Indian interiors market with our wide and unmatched range of interior and home decor products. While we are already witnessing high demand for our products, we are further enriching our portfolio to fulfill the aspirations of our valued customers. At Euro Pratik, we are also focusing on developing and strengthening our dealers' network in metros as well as tier-II-III cities pan-India to offer both seamless product availability and amazing customer experience.

Euro Pratik has already roped in Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. One of the leading brands in the decorative material segment, Euro Pratik is known for its commitment, dedication, professionalism and ethical business approach. Over the last more than a decade, Euro Pratik has been providing a variety of products and designs at reasonable prices.

Euro Pratik intends to produce and provide innovative high-end lifestyle products with the use of cutting edge new technologies. All its products facilitate multiple applications and are suitable for Retail Showrooms, Offices, Homes, Bedrooms, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Theatres, Restaurants, Studios, Auditoriums, Conference Rooms, Video Conferencing Rooms, Sports Complexes, Night Clubs, Casinos, Museums, Private Suites, Parlours, etc.

Delivering to 150+ cities across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, Euro Pratik keeps itself attuned to ever evolving trends and needs of the market. It caters to every price point to make sure its customers are never out of options.

The company takes pride in its young and dynamic team that works tirelessly, dedicated to R&D and delivering products up to date. Further, Euro Pratik aims to never stop expanding and adding to its 15+years of experience.

