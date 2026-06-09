Business News | EV, FinTech, Healthcare Sectors Likely to Lead Salary Hikes in FY27; Chennai, Pune Among Top Growth Hubs: Report

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Salary increments across industries are projected to remain stable in FY 2026-27, with growth expected to range between 8.6 per cent and 10.2 per cent, driven by demand for skilled and execution-focused talent, according to TeamLease Services' latest report, Jobs and Salaries Primer FY 2026-27.

The report, based on insights from 1,268 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities, said sectors such as EV and EV Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Power and Energy are expected to register the highest salary increases, ranging from 9.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent.

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Among specific roles, electrical engineers are projected to receive salary increments of 11.2 per cent, followed by Quality Control Inspectors at 10.9 per cent, IT Support Executives at 10.3 per cent, and Quality Assurance Engineers and Site Engineers at 10.2 per cent each.

Industries categorised under sustainable growth, including Automotive, Retail, Insurance and BPO, are expected to record salary hikes between 8.9 per cent and 9.5 per cent. Within these sectors, Project Engineers are projected to receive increments of 10.7 per cent, while EHS Officers, IT Support Executives and Relationship Executives are expected to see salary growth of 10.1 per cent.

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The report noted that Banking, Construction and Real Estate, Telecommunications and Textiles are expected to witness relatively moderate salary growth between 8.6 per cent and 8.8 per cent. However, certain roles such as Site Engineers, Telecallers and Financial Reconciliation Analysts are projected to receive higher-than-average increments.

Across functions, Sales and Marketing, Engineering and Information Technology are expected to remain key drivers of compensation growth. Relationship Executives in NBFCs are projected to receive salary hikes of 10.1 per cent, while Marketing Executives, Showroom Sales professionals and Area Sales Managers are expected to record salary growth of around 10 per cent.

The report also highlighted steady salary growth in the blue-collar segment. EV Charger Installation Technicians are projected to register salary growth of 10.3 per cent, while Field Service Technicians and Logistics Loaders or Unloaders are expected to receive increments of 9.6 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively.

Commenting on the findings, Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services, said, "India's salary landscape in FY 2026-27 is becoming more differentiated and execution-led. Increment trends are increasingly being shaped by sector-specific growth and specialised skills."

He added, "At the same time, compensation growth is no longer concentrated only in traditional metro markets. Emerging cities are steadily strengthening their position in the talent economy, supported by industrial expansion, enterprise investments, and evolving business ecosystems. The overall trend points towards a more balanced and distributed employment market across industries and regions."

At the city level, Chennai is projected to lead salary growth with increments of 9.7 per cent, followed by Pune and Hyderabad at 9.6 per cent each and Ahmedabad at 9.5 per cent. Emerging cities such as Visakhapatnam and Nagpur are also expected to witness strong salary growth, supported by manufacturing expansion and industrial corridor development.

The report further noted that top-paying roles across industries include Associate Software Developers, Dealer Sales Managers, Safety Engineers and Mechanical Design Engineers, reflecting continued demand for specialised technical and performance-driven talent.

According to TeamLease, the findings indicate that India's labour market is increasingly being shaped by role-specific demand and sector-led compensation trends, resulting in a more segmented yet balanced salary landscape across industries and regions. (ANI)

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